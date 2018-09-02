Petra Stankovic Signs to Play Basketball with CMU

FAYETTE, MO. — Petra Stankovic, a 5'11 forward from Croatia, signed to play with Central Methodist University for the 2013-14 season.

She played two seasons for Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., and will have two seasons of eligibility to compete for the CMU.

"We've been watching Petra the last couple of years, and I really think she is a perfect fit for what we like to do," CMU women's basketball coach James Arnold said. "She has the ability to mix it up inside when need be but her real strength is to stretch the defense because she has tremendous range. Petra has the physique to handle the physical play inside but the perimeter skills to be a threat off the bounce as well."

Stankovic averaged seven points and five rebounds in her time at Cottey College. She also played in the Croatian Junior League and Adriatic League, as well as the Croatian U18 National Team.