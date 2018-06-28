Petro Mart Robbed Wednesday Morning

COLUMBIA - At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the Petro Mart Convenience Store at 5612 St. Charles Road for a disturbance with a customer and an employee.

The employee saw two men at the pumps and recognized one of them as someone previously accused of shoplifting. One of the men, later identified as 17-year-old Justin Wade Myers, entered the store, took cigars from the shelf and left without paying. The employee attempteed to stop Myers and Myers assaulted him.

An off-duty Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer witnessed the incident from his vehicle and went to intervene. As the officer approached and identified himself, Myers assaulted him.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Myers for robbery in the second degree, trespass in the first degree, assault in the second degree of a law enforcement officer, resisting or interfering with an arrest and possession of controlled substance. The male accompanying Myers, 18-year-old Daree Martin, was also arrested for controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and an oustanding warrant for misdemeanor assault.