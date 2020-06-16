Pettis Co. Sheriff talks body cameras after deadly officer-involved shooting

9 hours 12 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 8:44:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News
By: Annabel Thorpe, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff explained why his deputies do not wear body cameras Monday following a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Sheriff Kevin Bond said deputies stopped wearing the cameras three years ago.  

"We did have body cameras in the past. We had technical difficulties with that and funding has not allowed us to provide them for the deputies," Sheriff Bond said.

Sheriff Bond said the lack of body cameras hasn't been an issue. He said it is still not an issue even in this investigation, since there is surveillance video from a near by business. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a Pettis County deputy shot and killed Hannah R. Fizer, 25, of Sedalia Saturday night during a traffic stop. 

She was on her way to work at the Eagle Stop convenience store around 10 p.m. when the deputy pulled her over for a traffic violation near U.S. 50 and Winchester Drive. 

Troopers said the deputy shot Fizer after he said she stated she was armed and was going to shoot him. 

Fizer was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not hurt. 

Fizer's family and friends have a lot of questions about her death and are demanding answers. 

"At least get the story out, at least say both sides," family friend Linda Grande said. "Show some proof that the only last resort was to do what he done, was to shoot her. Why did he feel so threatened by a 140 pound little girl who was on her way to work?"

Fizer's father, John Fizer, also told the Associated Press his daughter never carried a gun and he doesn't believe she became belligerent with the officer. He suspects she had her phone in her hand "because she always had her phone in her hand." 

He said he couldn't imagine what could have occurred to lead the deputy to shoot his daughter, according to the Associated Press.  He also questioned why the deputy didn't use a Taser, instead.

Grande, who has known Fizer since she was 5, said she doesn't believe Fizer made those threatening comments or carried a gun.

Without body camera footage, the only video proof in the case is surveillance video from a nearby business, according to Sheriff Bond. There was no one else in the car with Fizer.

The deputy involved was placed on leave Sunday morning.

MSHP is handling the investigation and getting a search warrant to search Fizer's car for the weapon she allegedly mentioned. Right now, troopers have not released whether or not Fizer was armed. 

More News

Grid
List

Pettis Co. Sheriff talks body cameras after deadly officer-involved shooting
Pettis Co. Sheriff talks body cameras after deadly officer-involved shooting
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff explained why his deputies do not wear body cameras Monday following a deadly officer-involved... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 8:44:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

CPS to host in-person graduations; some parents, students not satisfied
CPS to host in-person graduations; some parents, students not satisfied
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools will host in person graduation ceremonies next month, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 6:25:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri reacts to SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ rights
Mid-Missouri reacts to SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ rights
COLUMBIA— The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers. Nicole Galloway,... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Community members ask for police reform at Columbia council meeting
Community members ask for police reform at Columbia council meeting
COLUMBIA — Columbia's city council met Monday night and heard from members of the community about how they should move... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Auxvasse police chief reinstated after social media complaint
Auxvasse police chief reinstated after social media complaint
AUXVASSE— Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer has been reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media, according to a statement... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Columbia nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19
Columbia nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA — A resident at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 4:33:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

2nd man charged in death of retired St. Louis police captain
2nd man charged in death of retired St. Louis police captain
O'FALLON (AP) — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Boone County COVID-19 health restrictions remain in force
Boone County COVID-19 health restrictions remain in force
BOONE COUNTY — While statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted on Tuesday, Boone County and Columbia's health orders... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 3:24:09 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

East leg of I-70 Drive Southeast closed for roundabout construction
East leg of I-70 Drive Southeast closed for roundabout construction
COLUMBIA— The east leg of Interstate-70 Drive Southeast will close for construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 3:18:50 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities
5 p.m.: DHSS offers guidance for long-term care facilities Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is offering... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 3:11:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

MU staff members push for more communication with the University
MU staff members push for more communication with the University
COLUMBIA – A group of MU staff members gathered outside of the MU General Services Building on Monday to protest... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Family seeks answers after deputy kills Missouri woman
Family seeks answers after deputy kills Missouri woman
LIBERTY (AP) — The father of a Missouri woman who was killed by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

COVID-19 'caution fatigue' could increase as Missouri opens
COVID-19 'caution fatigue' could increase as Missouri opens
JEFFERSON CITY — If you have found yourself being less vigilant in wiping down groceries, sanitizing your hands and wearing... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

DOCUMENTS: Witness describes Saturday night murder
DOCUMENTS: Witness describes Saturday night murder
COLUMBIA —A witness described observing a murder Saturday night in court documents obtained by KOMU 8. The witness said... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 1:50:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
(CNN) -- Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The landmark... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 10:57:13 AM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Rayshard Brooks' final moments were caught on video. Here's what the footage shows
Rayshard Brooks' final moments were caught on video. Here's what the footage shows
(CNN) -- The death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of a white Atlanta police officer has already resulted in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 5:21:18 AM CDT June 15, 2020 in News

Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
COLUMBIA - After receiving about 1,000 emails asking for change, councilman of the forth ward of Columbia Ian Thomas is... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 14 2020 Jun 14, 2020 Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:13:00 PM CDT June 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 62°
7am 65°
8am 68°
9am 72°