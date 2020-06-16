Pettis Co. Sheriff talks body cameras after deadly officer-involved shooting

SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff explained why his deputies do not wear body cameras Monday following a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Sheriff Kevin Bond said deputies stopped wearing the cameras three years ago.

"We did have body cameras in the past. We had technical difficulties with that and funding has not allowed us to provide them for the deputies," Sheriff Bond said.

Sheriff Bond said the lack of body cameras hasn't been an issue. He said it is still not an issue even in this investigation, since there is surveillance video from a near by business.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a Pettis County deputy shot and killed Hannah R. Fizer, 25, of Sedalia Saturday night during a traffic stop.

She was on her way to work at the Eagle Stop convenience store around 10 p.m. when the deputy pulled her over for a traffic violation near U.S. 50 and Winchester Drive.

Troopers said the deputy shot Fizer after he said she stated she was armed and was going to shoot him.

Fizer was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

Fizer's family and friends have a lot of questions about her death and are demanding answers.

"At least get the story out, at least say both sides," family friend Linda Grande said. "Show some proof that the only last resort was to do what he done, was to shoot her. Why did he feel so threatened by a 140 pound little girl who was on her way to work?"

Fizer's father, John Fizer, also told the Associated Press his daughter never carried a gun and he doesn't believe she became belligerent with the officer. He suspects she had her phone in her hand "because she always had her phone in her hand."

He said he couldn't imagine what could have occurred to lead the deputy to shoot his daughter, according to the Associated Press. He also questioned why the deputy didn't use a Taser, instead.

Grande, who has known Fizer since she was 5, said she doesn't believe Fizer made those threatening comments or carried a gun.

Without body camera footage, the only video proof in the case is surveillance video from a nearby business, according to Sheriff Bond. There was no one else in the car with Fizer.

The deputy involved was placed on leave Sunday morning.

MSHP is handling the investigation and getting a search warrant to search Fizer's car for the weapon she allegedly mentioned. Right now, troopers have not released whether or not Fizer was armed.