Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case

PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County prosecutor has called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the death of Hannah Fizer, according to KCTV5 reporting.

Fizer, 25, died after being shot during a traffic stop in June.

The independent counsel will make a "determination on the use of force and prosecution if necessary, based on that determination," according to KCTV5 reporting.

“In the late afternoon of July 30, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) supplied all reports currently within their control and the completion of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Hannah Fizer to my office. Since that time, I have evaluated those reports and my obligations to this community. Pettis County and families of those involved deserve the confidence to know that this matter was handled independently and competently by an individual with no ties to the jurisdiction that I serve. In the interest of protecting the ethics and integrity of the investigation I have requested the court appoint independent counsel to review this matter for a determination on the use of force and prosecution if necessary, based on that determination,” Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip T. Sawyer said in a statement.