Pettis County deputies capture jail escapee

SEDALIA - Pettis County sheriff's deputies captured a man Wednesday morning who had been on the run for almost a week after escaping from the Pettis County Jail.

Captain Dave Keller said deputies captured 29-year-old Brandon McGee Wednesday morning without incident after receiving a tip that McGee was at a home in east Sedalia.

McGee escaped from the Pettis County Jail July 24 after dismantling equipment in a shower stall that allowed him to escape into a service corridor and leave through the exterior service door entrance.

Keller said McGee will be charged with escaping custody and no bond will be set.

McGee was originally being held in jail for credit card fraud.