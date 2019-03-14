Pettis County jail escapee on the run in Oklahoma

COLUMBIA - An escaped inmate from Pettis County is on the run in western Oklahoma after police there said he broke through the cage partition in a patrol car and stole the vehicle.

Chief Ty Armstrong with the Heavener, Oklahoma police department confirmed officers arrested Travis Davis, 30, at a travel plaza Wednesday morning. They went there after a woman contacted them claiming to be a kidnapping victim. When officers arrived, the woman said she'd been kidnapped by Davis and forced to drive at gunpoint. When they stopped at the travel plaza, Davis apparently fell asleep and the woman got away to call for help.

Officers arrested Davis, but said he managed to get his handcuffed hands in front of him and break through the cage partition separating the back and front of the patrol car. He then drove off in the car.

The chief said Davis crashed the car in a rural area outside the town, and is currently evading police on foot. Officers have brought in search dogs to help find him. They said there is a possibility he may have jumped onto a passing freight train.

Davis escaped from the Pettis County jail on Sunday; he had been in jail for kidnapping and domestic assault, among other charges.