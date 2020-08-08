Pettis County residents sue health department over mask rule

PETTIS COUNTY — A group of eight Pettis County residents filed a petition for declaratory judgement against the Pettis County Health Department.

The health department's order, which goes into effect Friday, would require a face covering in public for all people over the age of 5.

According to the petition, the plaintiffs "and other members of the public, fear prosecution under this order."

Stanley Cox, from the Law Office of Cox & Associates, LLC, is representing the group.

Under the Pettis County emergency health rule, violations can come with a fine of up to $1,000.