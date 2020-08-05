Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks

22 hours 40 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News
By: Tyler Driesenga, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SEDALIA — The latest numbers from Pettis County show confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased over 88 percent in the last two weeks.

As of July 20, Pettis County had recorded 231 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the two weeks since then, the county has recorded 204 new positive cases, including 13 positive tests reported Tuesday and 44 over the weekend.

Health officials say there are a variety of factors contributing to the increase in numbers, including an increase in the number of large gatherings and encouragement from employers for employees to get tested.

"We don't have an ability right now to pinpoint a specific location," said Pettis County Health Center administrator JoAnn Martin."We have cases from all of the zip codes within our county. We have cases from children who are less than a year old to seniors who are in their nineties."

The Bothwell Healing Arts Center Walk In Clinic in Sedalia is offering drive-up testing. Employees told KOMU 8 the amount of people coming in to get tested has drastically increased over the last two weeks.

Bothwell tested 174 people on Monday alone, three tests shy of its daily record of 177 administered tests, a record set last week.

"We're out here working as hard as we need to make sure everybody's safe," said Sherry Schwartz, a nurse practitioner at Bothwell Walk In Clinic. "And as far as me personally, it's my job to take care of everybody and we are keeping up very well."

Schwartz also encouraged residents to take this seriously.

"I think everybody is allowed their own beliefs," she said.  It would be nice if everybody would wear their mask and do what they're supposed to do, but again, I'll take care of them as they come in."

More News

Grid
List

Medicaid expansion passed in Missouri what's next?
Medicaid expansion passed in Missouri what's next?
COLUMBIA — Amendment 2, which greatly expands Medicaid eligibility in Missouri, passed Tuesday night. But the next steps are more... More >>
42 minutes ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Truman's Bar issued formal citation for breaking health order
Truman's Bar issued formal citation for breaking health order
COLUMBIA — Truman's Bar and Grill was issued a formal citation from Columbia's municipal court for violating the recent social... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 12:57:30 PM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,241 new cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,241 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Callaway County leaders discuss unifying COVID-19 message
Callaway County leaders discuss unifying COVID-19 message
FULTON — Leaders from across Callaway County met in Fulton on Wednesday to present a unified message regarding COVID-19. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
Vitamin D doesn't prevent depression in older adults, large study finds
(CNN) -- Vitamin D is known as the "sunshine vitamin" because your body absorbs the nutrient primarily through exposure to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:40:06 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model
( Missourian ) - The Columbia School Board is considering delaying the district’s start date to after Labor Day... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:28:11 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
Jefferson City School District prepare for in-person class registration
JEFFERSON CITY - The registration process for students is changing while students also change their classes for the fall semester.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News

Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
Mike Parson wins Republican nomination
JEFFERSON CITY — Current Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be on the ballot in November after securing the Republican nomination... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:45:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
Medicaid expansion passes in Missouri
COLUMBIA— Missourians voted to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The State Auditor’s Office estimated... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
Pettis County appoints special prosecutor in Hannah Fizer case
PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County prosecutor has called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the death of Hannah... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
EmVP: Hickman teacher kept teaching despite having brain cancer
COLUMBIA - Teaching English at Hickman High School in Columbia is Bill Morgan's passion and metaphorically speaking his saving grace.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
COLUMBIA - Current State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Missouri Democratic Primary for Governor. Galloway was projected to... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
Discussion over school year continues at CPS board meeting
COLUMBIA- Parents showed up to Tuesday afternoon to a special board meeting at the Columbia Public Schools Administration building over... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
The Latest: Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri primary election (all times local): 11:30 Cori Bush,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
COLUMBIA - Today is Missouri's Primary Election - voters cast their ballots Tuesday to determine party candidates for governor, U.S.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:42:02 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
(CNN) -- A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, injuring thousands and blowing out... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:41:18 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 77°
4pm 78°
5pm 77°
6pm 75°