Pettis County Sheriff Identified Victim Found Near Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County Sheriff identified the victim found in a trailer park south of Sedalia on Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff also said she died of an apparent homicide.

Detectives identified the victim as 35-year-old Mandy M. Black of Marshall. Deputies were able to identify the victim through tattoos found on her body. The next of kin was notified Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Bond said he believes the homicide occurred around the first of this year. Deputies responded to a call at Lot 19 of the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park Sunday afternoon after workers found Black's remains outside the residence. While investigating the case later, a deputy checking out the area discovered parts of the remains in a wooded area close to the residence.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Pettis County Crime Stoppers at 660-827-TIPS or the Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052.