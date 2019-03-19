Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community

PETTIS CO. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is saying escaped fugitive Travis Davis is back in mid-Missouri.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond warned people to watch out, saying Davis is armed and dangerous.

"We do believe that he is a danger to the community," he said.

Deputies recovered a truck Sunday in northeast Pettis County believed to be stolen from Oklahoma by Davis. That discovery kicked off a late night hunt that included K-9 units and aircraft courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bond said he wouldn't be surprised if Davis was back, since he is a Pettis County native.

"We figured it would be a matter of time before whether its a point where he runs out of money, or is not able to make contact with people, not establish a place to stay and to be able to get food, that type of thing," Bond said.

The truck was found in northeast Pettis County, and was believed stolen from Heavener, Oklahoma on Friday. That was the last time anyone saw Davis.

Davis escaped from the Pettis County Jail on March 10. He was being held on several charges including kidnapping, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

Bond said deputies are still following up on tips and searching abandoned barns and farmhouses.

He said, while Davis hasn't shown any aggression towards people so far, if seen, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Davis and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff's Office at (660)-827-0052.