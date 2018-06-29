Pettis County to Gain Renewable Energy Plant and New Jobs

SEDALIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development, or DED, announced that BioStar Systems has selected Pettis County as the location of its new biogas production facility.

DED officials joined company leadership and local economic development partners in Sedalia Wednesday morning to celebrate the 23 new jobs created by BioStar's $60 million capital investment in the company's newest facility.

BioStar Systems is a waste-to-energy company focused on agricultural manure. The company utilizes anaerobic digestion to convert manure into biogas and organic fertilizers.

The company is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and operates several fuel production centers across the U.S. The Pettis County facility will partner with local poultry farm, Rose Acres, to produce a new regional source for renewable energy.

Bill Love, co-owner and CEO of BioStar Systems, said he is excited to open the new company in Pettis County.

"We found Missouri's business-friendly environment and the cooperation of local and state partners to be second to none. With our raw material source nearby at Rose Acres, we will enjoy a great atmosphere for our company," said Love.

To assist BioStar Systems with its expansion in Pettis County, the Missouri Department of Economic Development has offered a strategic incentive package that the company can receive if it meets strict job creation and investment criteria.