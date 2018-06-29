Pevely mayor resigns after cellphone concerns

PEVELY (AP) - The longtime mayor of the eastern Missouri town of Pevely has resigned.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that John Knobloch's resignation was approved by aldermen Monday. He had been mayor for more than 20 years. Alderman Ed Walters is serving as acting mayor.

Knobloch came under criticism after it was revealed that he had billed the city for his wife's cellphone for more than a decade. Aldermen last month agreed to accept about $3,600 from Knobloch as repayment for the phone bills, and to pay $3,360 for legal fees Knobloch incurred as part of the debate about those fees.

Pevely, a Jefferson County town of 5,500 residents, also is without a city administrator. Aldermen fired Terry Thomas in June.