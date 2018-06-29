Pfizer Breaks Ground on $200 Million Laboratory

Pfizer said the new building will house about 250 employees who currently work in different locations throughout the St. Louis area. The facility is scheduled to open in late 2008 and will bring the total number of Pfizer employees in Chesterfield to just more than 1000. The Chesterfield research complex was originally built by St. Louis-based Monsanto, which still owns labs on the campus that develop new genetically modified crops.