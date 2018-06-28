Pfizer to Stay in Missouri
The company announced the decision today. The pharmaceutical and life sciences company took on the Chesterfield operation as part of its 2003 purchase of Pharmacia Corporation. The new facility will house eleven-hundred workers, about 250 of whom currently work elsewhere in the St. Louis area. Construction will begin later this year and the new facility is expected to open in 2008. Pfizer considered leaving the St. Louis area but decided to stay, in part because of tax breaks from St. Louis County and the state.
