Pharmaceutical Firm to Add 230 Jobs in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A New Jersey-based pharmaceutical firm says it plans to add 230 employees in Kansas City in the next five years.

Catalent Pharma Solutions currently employs about 50 people. The company's human relations director said Monday the company has received a state job-training grant that will help it expand.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and Kansas City Mayor Sly James are scheduled to discuss the expansion Tuesday afternoon the company's plant.

Catalent is involved in the life sciences industry.