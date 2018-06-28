Pharmacists outline ideas for dealing with opioid crisis

COLUMBIA - Pharmacy specialists outlined ways to address the opioid crisis as they spoke Wednesday in Columbia.

Faculty members from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy spoke in an event called STLCOP Talks.

Dr. Amy Tiemeier broke down three key components for pharmacists dealing with opioids.

"We're talking about medication disposal, prescription drug monitoring programs and community pharmacy access for naloxone products," Tiemeier said.

Tiemeier wants to increase availability and awareness of how to dispose prescription drugs.

"We're wanting to make sure that when people have medications left over, especially addictive medications like opioids, that they have a mechanism for getting them out of their homes," Tiemeier said. "The best way is to have some drop boxes where people can drop them off, then from there they can be taken to the incenerator."

The college's president, Dr. John Pieper, said he wants to help develop new strategies in more effectively managing pain; recognizing people who have addiction problems and tendencies; and developing treatment strategies for people who are in the middle of an overdose.

"The St. Louis College of Pharmacy is really committed to all three of those things," he said.

STLCOP Talks will tour five more cities in the midwest, including Springfield and Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Chicago

"We're doing the 'STLCOP Talks' to really highlight and present some of the great research and things that the college is doing," Tiemeier said.