Pharmacy Settles Federal Allegations

Medirate Professional Pharmacy Incorporated in Farmington operates a wholesale pharmacy that distributes drugs to customers inside nursing homes and prisons. U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway says several former employees have been charged with diversion of controlled substances. In May, Medirate reported to the Drug Enforcement Administration that nearly 298,000 dosage units were missing. The government cited inadequate security and record keeping, among other problems. Medirate's president denies wrongdoing and says the settlement was, quote, "purely a business decision."