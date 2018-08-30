Phase Two of Scott Boulevard construction reopens

COLUMBIA—The second phase of the Scott Boulevard construction project reopened Monday morning which allowed for the area between Vawter School Road and Sawgrass Drive/Stone Grove Court to officially reopen. There will still be some roadwork along the sides, so long as weather is permitting.

The completion of the second phase has residents who live along Vawter School road, like Landon Hubble, relieved. However, they are also ready for the project to be completed.

"Once they have that completely open, the traffic from all different sides is going to function a lot better than what it is right now," Hubble said.

Currently, the city is working on phase three of the project, which has closed the areas between Sawgrass Drive/Stone Grove Court and Leighton Drive. This also includes the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Thornbrook Ridge.

Boone County Revenue Sharing, Boone County Road Tax Rebate, Capital Improvement Sales Tax and the Transportation Sales Tax and Development Fees will fund phase three.

Columbia Public Works will oversee the project, and Emery Sapp and Sons is the contractor. Thru traffic will not be allowed while the construction is ongoing. However, those who need to get to Beulah Ralph Elementary can continue to use the Old Mill Creek Road detour.

Currently, this third and final phase of the Scott Boulevard renovations is scheduled to be completed in either November or December of this year.