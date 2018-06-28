Phase Two of Waste Water Improvement Project

JEFFERSON CITY - Ten years after the first upgrade to the city'swastewater system, the city is preparing for $35 million phase two. Asecond phase that could mean an increase on monthly utility bills.

JeffersonCity resident Terry Garner says the increase is too much. "When itcomes down and adds up to everything utilities and all that we don'thave enough for the kids. So we're looking out for them."

The head of the sewer department says phase two is necessary to meet state requirements.

"Essentially what they've told us is we're already out of compliance, but it's not to the point where they've taken us to court. So, what we need to do is keep making improvements," said Eric Seaman.

If the bond passes in the November election, Jefferson City residents can expect to see a five to six percent increase on their monthly utility bills over a seven year period. If the bond does not pass, the city is still required to make these improvements, and the city claims that monthly rates will more than double because the city will still be trying to pay for the project, without any loans.

The proposed timeline for the plan starts next week. If the voters approve, taxpayers won't see the increase until next summer.