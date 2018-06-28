Phelps County Deputy Shoots Two Men After Police Chase

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) - Two men were hospitalized after being shot by a Phelps County sheriff's deputy during a chase through rural roads north of Rolla.

The sheriff's department said in a news release that the chase began Thursday afternoon after a Rolla officer stopped the car.

The chase wound through several county roads. Police say the suspects' car hit two Rolla patrol cars. After the second time, a Phelps County deputy fired at the fleeing vehicle.

The car eventually entered a trailer park and drove through yards until it crashed into a mobile home. When officers took the men into custody they discovered their gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. Their conditions were not released.

No officers were injured. Police say marijuana was found in the car.