Phelps County, Rolla ask for public's help finding murder suspects

ROLLA - The Rolla Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff's office are asking for the public's help locating murder suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Brooke Buddemeyer, 29, and Aaron Lewis age, 36, are wanted in connection with a death in Bland. The victim, Jessie Robbins, was found.

"There's a strong possibility they are in the Phelps County area," said a Facebook post made by police Tuesday.

Warrants for Buddemeyer and Lewis name charges of second-degree murder. Buddemeyer also faces charges of armed criminal action.

They were last seen November 25, 2018, driving a black 2015 Nissan Versa with Missouri license plates #SM1C7H, police said.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Buddemeyer and Lewis is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately, at any of the following numbers:

(573) 308-1213 (Rolla and Phelps County area)

(573) 486-2424 (Gasconade County area)

911

"Do not attempt to approach them yourself as both Buddemeyer and Lewis are considered armed and dangerous," the Facebook post said.