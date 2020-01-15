PHHS to screen documentary for postpartum depression awareness

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is collaborating with Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri for an upcoming screening of the documentary "Dark Side of the Full Moon" on Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The screening will be held at Missouri United Methodist Church, at 204 S 9th Street, where Gumby's Pizza will be served for the first half hour.

"Dark Side of the Full Moon" raises awareness of postpartum depression and maternal mental health by giving a detailed look into the "unseen world" of the disorder. It aims to address possible disconnects within the medical community to effectively screen, refer and treat the 1.3 million mothers affected each year

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others.

After the screening, there will be a provider resource panel discussion to raise awareness about the resources and services available to residents. Childcare will be provided, and there will be continuing education credits (CEU’s) available for health educators.