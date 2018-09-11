Phil Pressey Named to Bob Cousy Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, MA -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the watch list of candidates for the 2013 Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year Award and Missouri junior and 2012 finalist Phil Pressey is once again on that list.



Pressey has been one of college basketball's top point guards since joining the program in 2010 and is on pace to become Mizzou's career leader in both assists and steals.



Pressey leads the Southeastern Conference in assists this season at 5.8 per game and has helped the Tigers to a No. 12 national ranking early in his junior season.



Pressey is the lone returning player from Missouri's 30-5 campaign a year ago and has the club off to a quick 9-1 start leading into Saturday's Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game against No. 10 Illinois at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.