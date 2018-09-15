Phillies Sweep Redbirds

Cardinals' starter Jason Marquis hoped to become the first National League pitcher to win 13 games this season. But, after throwing more than 70 pitches by the third inning, Marquis struggled and the Phillies led 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, St. Louis' Ronnie Belliard singled to center for his first hit as a Redbird. Albert Pujols singled to right, followed by a Scott Rolen sacrifice fly to send Belliard home, making it 3-1. But, that's all the offense the Cards could muster.

The Phils' Chase Utley hit safely in his 35th straight game.