Phillies Top Cardinals in Extra Innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Jason Motte and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Friday night.

The Phillies won their third in a row after surviving a fourth inning in which Pence, the right fielder, and Shane Victorino, the center fielder, lost balls in the lights. The winning runs came too late for Cliff Lee, a 17-game winner last season still seeking his first win of 2012.

Juan Pierre singled to start the 10th against Motte, working his second inning. Pence had been hitless in nine at-bats before lining the St. Louis closer's first pitch over the right field wall for his team-leading 11th homer. He's 3 for 10 against Motte (3-2) with two homers and three RBIs.