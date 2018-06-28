Phillips' 4 RBIs Lift Oklahoma State Past Missouri 7-3

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)- Dane Phillips homered and matched his career high with four RBIs and Oklahoma State beat Missouri 7-3 on Sunday. Oklahoma State (24-8, 8-4 Big 12) remained in third place in the conference standings. The Cowboys already have matched their conference win total from last season and posted their first sweep of a Big 12 foe since April 2008. Missouri (13-19, 1-7) led 2-0 after Blake Brown and Jonah Schmidt both homered in the top of the first inning, but Phillips' two-run homer tied matters in the bottom of the inning. The Cowboys took control with a five-run fourth inning that included a two-run single by Phillips. Reliever Jeff Emens (1-2) took the loss for the Tigers. Andrew Heaney (4-2) threw 2 2/3 innings to pick up the win.