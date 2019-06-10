Phishing for Online Victims
The problem of identity theft is nothing new, but what about phishing?
Phising is when online crooks hook unsuspecting victims and reel them in. They pose as legitimate companies, government agencies or other trusted organizations and try to trick people into giving out personal information.
For more information on how to avoid getting caught up, you can check out the National Consumers Leagues' report.
