Phishing for Online Victims

1 decade 3 years 2 months ago Friday, March 17 2006 Mar 17, 2006 Friday, March 17, 2006 4:07:47 PM CST March 17, 2006 in News

The problem of identity theft is nothing new, but what about phishing?

Phising is when online crooks hook unsuspecting victims and reel them in. They pose as legitimate companies, government agencies or other trusted organizations and try to trick people into giving out personal information.

For more information on how to avoid getting caught up, you can check out the National Consumers Leagues' report.

