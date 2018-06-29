Phone Scam Tricks Victims into Releasing Bank Information

MACON, Mo. - Several Macon citizens have recently reported being approached with a telephone scam. Macon Police Department's Chief of Police, Steve Olinger, would like to notify the public of the ongoing scam.

The citizens have described an automated message making calls to their mobile phone. The call recording states they are a local bank, and asks victims to confirm their bank card number and expiration date. Deputies are also being told the caller ID is similar to the bank name, and coming from what appears to be a toll free number - an 888 area code.



Macon police have been in contact with a local bank identified in the reported calls and has confirmed they do not conduct business in this matter. They assured the Macon Police Department they would not call to ask for banking information over the phone. Chief Olinger would like to remind the public to always be cautious in giving out personal or banking information to anyone who is calling and their identity cannot be verified. If contacted by a legitimate business or government entity, the citizen should be able to speak with a live person to obtain a name, department and an address or telephone number where the caller may be reached back.



Residents may call the Macon Police Department at 660-385-2195 with any questions or concerns regarding "phishing" scams. If you feel that you have been a victim of identity theft, please report it to your law enforcement as soon as possible.