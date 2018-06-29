Photographer in Court Accused of Videotaping Women Changing

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Callaway County man charged with felony second degree invasion of privacy has arraignment Friday in circuit court.

Edwin Morris of Auxvasse is charged with secretly videotaping four women fully or partially nude without their knowledge.

A woman called the Callaway County sheriff's office to report being videotaped while in a changing room at a Morris Photography shoot.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday morning.