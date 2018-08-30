Photographer Sues Over Arrowhead Stadium Pictures

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A man whose photos were blown up and placed around the Kansas City Chiefs' newly remodeled Arrowhead Stadium alleges he was never paid for the pictures to be used that way.

Longtime Chiefs game-day photographer Hank Young worked as an independent contractor and not a Chiefs employee. The lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Kansas City names the Chiefs and five other companies. It says he didn't give his permission for the images to be used in the remodeled stadium.

Young wants the images to be torn down if he isn't paid. An attorney for the Chiefs says the team appreciates Young's service and is disappointed by the lawsuit.

Young says he didn't realize the photos were posted along the concourse until the stadium opened to outside viewers.