PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen bald eagles are making a temporary home at Lakeview Park in Mexico.
They are attracting wildlife viewers and both amateur and professional photographers hoping to catch the eagles soaring across the sky, catching dinner or just roosting quietly in the trees.
"It's a beautiful and amazing site to see the majestic birds up close," said a post on the Show Me Missouri Facebook page.
It said the eagles have been at the park for about two weeks and morning is the best time to see them.
The group has some family units.
"The eagles range from first year babies to mature adults," photographer Kelly Cosby said.
Chad Shoemaker, the director of Mexico Parks and Recreation, said it's encouraging to see so many juveniles in the area. He said it's yet another sign that the bald eagle population has been growing steadily since a ban was put on the chemical DDT, which weakened the eggshells.
Shoemaker said the Mexico area sees more bald eagles when nearby rivers and lakes are frozen. The lake at Lakeview Park is aerated, which keeps it flowing and thus fit for hunting fish, he said.
When the eagles aren't plucking fish out of the lake, they are hunting geese, which are plentiful at the park, Shoemaker said.
The eagles are also attracted to the older, higher trees in the area, Shoemaker said. The Audubon society said eagles often nest as high as 180 feet.
The Show Me Missouri Facebook page said visitors to Lakeview Park should be prepared to be awed.
"Bring your binoculars and bring your camera," it said.