PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing

The bald eagle is the national bird and animal of the United States. Once severely threatened, it is making a strong comeback since the banning of DDT, which weakened its shells. Photo by Kelly Cosby.

A paved walking trail that runs the parameter of Lakeview Park offers prime viewing of the bald eagles. Photo by Kelly Cosby.

Bald eagles prefer fish, but will also hunt other birds and small mammals. Photo by Kelly Cosby.

This closer view of a hunt shows the large talon used to snatch up prey. Photo by Kelly Cosby.

Here, a bald eagle closes in on a fish beneath the surface. The lake at the park is providing ample fish for the convocation. Photo from Show Me Missouri's Facebook page.

Mornings are the best time to view the bald eagles. Photo from Show Me Missouri's Facebook page.

At least 25 bald eagles have been counted at Lakeview Park. Photo from Show Me Missouri's Facebook page.

Bald eagles like to build their nests in tall trees, as much as 180 feet high. Photo from Show Me Missouri's Facebook page.

A group of bald eagles, known as a convocation, is roosting at Lakeview Park in Mexico, Missouri. Photo from Show Me Missouri's Facebook page.

COLUMBIA - More than two dozen bald eagles are making a temporary home at Lakeview Park in Mexico.

They are attracting wildlife viewers and both amateur and professional photographers hoping to catch the eagles soaring across the sky, catching dinner or just roosting quietly in the trees.

"It's a beautiful and amazing site to see the majestic birds up close," said a post on the Show Me Missouri Facebook page.

It said the eagles have been at the park for about two weeks and morning is the best time to see them.

The group has some family units.

"The eagles range from first year babies to mature adults," photographer Kelly Cosby said.

Chad Shoemaker, the director of Mexico Parks and Recreation, said it's encouraging to see so many juveniles in the area. He said it's yet another sign that the bald eagle population has been growing steadily since a ban was put on the chemical DDT, which weakened the eggshells.

Shoemaker said the Mexico area sees more bald eagles when nearby rivers and lakes are frozen. The lake at Lakeview Park is aerated, which keeps it flowing and thus fit for hunting fish, he said.

When the eagles aren't plucking fish out of the lake, they are hunting geese, which are plentiful at the park, Shoemaker said.

The eagles are also attracted to the older, higher trees in the area, Shoemaker said. The Audubon society said eagles often nest as high as 180 feet.

The Show Me Missouri Facebook page said visitors to Lakeview Park should be prepared to be awed.

"Bring your binoculars and bring your camera," it said.