Photos: CPD looking for suspect from armed robbery

COLUMBIA - After an armed robbery at Deco to Retro and Vintage Clothing on the Business Loop June 15, Columbia Police have a suspect.

CPD released four surveillance photos of the suspect on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts, should contact CPD Det. Alan Mitchell at (573) 874-7652, or call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.