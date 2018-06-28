Photos: Missouri Wins First Big 12 Wrestling Title

By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - Missouri won its first Big 12 Wrestling Tournament in program history Saturday.

The Tigers sent eight wrestlers to the finals and had nine wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Out of the eight finalists, four wrestlers came out as champions: Alan Waters at 125 pounds, Drake Houdashelt at 157 pounds, Zach Toal at 165 pounds and Mike Larson at 184 pounds.

Please visit our Facebook Page to view photos of the semi-final round and the championship matches.

