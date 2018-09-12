Photos Scattered by Tornado Returned

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - A volunteer group has returned nearly 3,000 photos to owners who lost them during the May 22 tornado in Joplin. However, another 20,000 photos remain at the Lost Photos of Joplin repository in Carthage. Angela Walters, who founded the project on Facebook, says many of those 20,000 photos have been claimed by people who have not been able to get to Carthage to pick them up.

Walters and other volunteers will be at the Joplin Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to try and connect owners with their photos. They'll have binders full of copies of the photos. The Joplin Globe reports that someone who can show they own specific photos will be given the originals at a later date.