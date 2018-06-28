Physical Therapist Charged with Sexual Abuse, Contact

MARSHALL, Mo. - The Marshall Police Department charged Paul Chang of Blue Springs, Mo. with two counts of Sexual Abuse and two counts of Sexual Contact with a Student by a Teacher, Student Teacher, Employee, Contract Employee, School Official or Volunteer. The counts of sexual abuse are Class C Felonies and the counts of sexual contact are Class D Felonies with $15,000 bond.

Law enforcement officials transported Chang to the Saline County Justice Facility. KOMU 8 learned Chang posted $15,000 bond and is no longer in jail as of approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Marshall Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Roger Gibson, Chang is a licenced physical therapist and the Prairie View State School in Marshall contracted him to work with special education students. In order to assist another student, Gibson said a teacher at the school briefly stepped out of the room where Chang was working with a 19-year-old female student at approximately 2 p.m. Monday. When that teacher returned to the room, they witnessed Chang sexually abusing the 19-year-old.

Gibson said Chang faces two counts of sexual abuse and sexual contact because he admitted to abusing the same student in one additional past incident.

The police department said in a media release Tuesday it has asked for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol in this investigation. Because the police department believes Chang travels to different areas of central Missouri to provide physical therapy, additional cases could be out of its jurisdiction. The police department also advises anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Darron Blankenship at 816-622-0800, extension 3166.