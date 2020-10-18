Physically, but not socially distant: How to reach out in the time of COVID-19

3 days 2 hours 35 minutes ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:26:00 AM CDT October 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Amanda Sealy, CNN

(CNN) -- "Social distance." It's a phrase that's become a mantra of the pandemic. We see the signs everywhere telling us to stay six feet apart, emphasizing the need for physical separation. While this is an important message to keep us all safe, the phrase has it all wrong. We don't need to be socially distant. Physically apart, yes, but that social connection is exactly what we all need during this pandemic.  

"It's an extremely challenging time with mental distress," Kevin Hines tells me. He has been an advocate for mental health for almost 20 years and knows how even a single moment of connection could change someone's life.

On September 25, 2000, when Hines was 19 years old, he walked to the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and as he stared down into the water, he waited for someone, anyone to offer a kind word or even a friendly glance. That never happened. Hines jumped.

Hines says even though we may not be able to physically reach out, put our hand on someone's shoulder, we can still offer those moments of support that could change the trajectory of someone's life.

"We have got to think of the people in our lives that don't have someone physically next to them to, to hold on to," he said. "And we've got to be the people to make that phone call and make it on a regular basis."

Here are ways Hines says we can all make sure we stay in this together:

Call three to five people a day and use video

"We know that when you see someone on that screen, and they show their empathy for you, and they care about you, that has a transformative effect on people and their psyche. We know that it actually does work. I'm not saying it works exactly like being in person with someone. But I am saying that if you do it enough, it can have a trickle-down effect of helping keep someone safe and well, with a bit more hard work."

Ask for advice

That's right. When you call someone to ease their loneliness, consider asking them for some sort of advice. "This can go a very long way because they will still feel that they have a purpose in life," says Stephanie Cacioppo, the director of the brain dynamics laboratory at the University of Chicago.

Cacioppo adds that loneliness is actually a biological signal, "a signal to tell us that we need to do something with our body or social environment to survive."

I have already tried this with my own parents, retired engineers, living in Florida. They were more than happy to help when I was having some car trouble recently. It gave them a specific sense of purpose, which is so critical when we can't be together in person.

Remember, it's not just about what you say

"It's about making the call and actively listening, letting them get out what is on their chest, no matter how terrifying it might be, no matter how sad or how depressing," Hines said. "If they can share that pain with you, and you can offer some semblance of kindness and compassion and empathy in the conversation, you could be the tidal wave that shifts their paradigm. You can be the one that guides them to a better place mentally, even just in that moment."

Never accept the first answer

"If the first answer you get is 'I'm fine, I'm good' and 'I'm OK,' those are unacceptable answers," Hines said. "You need to probe deeper. And you say, 'Hey, listen, I've been worried about you for a while. Here's why. If you're going through anything, I want you to know, I'm a person you can lean on through thick and thin. I'm here for you.'"

If someone were to drop in front of you physically in cardiac arrest, you would most likely have some idea of what to do -- call 911, start CPR. Clearly that person is in physical distress, but when you see someone who's in clear emotional or mental distress, not only do people often not know what to do, often they turn away. Don't turn away, stay socially connected and let's remember that we are all in this together.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

NASA and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the moon
NASA and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the moon
(CNN) - If you're unable to get a cell phone signal when you walk your dog around the block, this... More >>
51 minutes ago Sunday, October 18 2020 Oct 18, 2020 Sunday, October 18, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds 1,768 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds 1,768 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, October 18 2020 Oct 18, 2020 Sunday, October 18, 2020 9:40:10 AM CDT October 18, 2020 in Top Stories

Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
COLUMBIA - Boone County Democrats and Republicans have found common ground -- voting this year is confusing. "Our primary... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
(CNN) -- Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic. The fall Covid-19 surge is here... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:08:39 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:06:05 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 9:32:00 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved $100,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation to improve Again Street Park Monday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri. The incident happened just... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:29:45 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
COLUMBIA – Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin only got to coach Michael Porter Jr. in three college games. But... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY — Project Homeless Connect hosted its sixth-annual event on Friday. Project Homeless Connect planning committee member Karen... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 48°
2pm 47°
3pm 46°
4pm 46°