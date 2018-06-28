Physics Class Creates Pumpkin Launcher

OWENSVILLE - Students worked together to create a pumpkin launcher for a class project.



Kevin Lay teaches physics at Owensville High School and he decided to have his students do something out of the ordinary. They were assigned a project to design a machine that would launch pumpkins hundreds of feet. The students worked together and accomplished their class goal.



Lay said, "Physics doesn't have to be boring and it doesn't have to be a very hard subject. If you find something that you can relate from the classroom into something kids can build, it makes it a lot more fun".



Student Cassidy Smith said she thought the best part was working together and accomplishing something without a lot of help of their teacher.



Lay said, "So many times in physics class you sit behind a desk and do book work and homework. Well, here we got to put some of that work into action".

