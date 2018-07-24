Pierzynski and Adams help the Cardinals end their losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Adams drove in four runs, A.J. Pierzynski had three hits in his St. Louis debut and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Saturday to stop a four-game skid.
Shelby Miller returned to the Cardinals' rotation and pitched effectively into the sixth inning. Adams hit a two-run double in the first and a two-run triple in a four-run seventh that was capped by Pierzynski's RBI single.
Randy Choate (2-2) got the last out of the sixth in relief of Miller. Trevor Rosenthal worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth, earning his 31st save in 35 tries.
