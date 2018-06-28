Pierzynski joining Cardinals

Former Boston Red Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski will join the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Friday night that the veteran catcher will be in Chicago for the game between the Cardinals and Cubs.

With All-Star catcher Yadier Molina on the disabled list, the Cardinals have been looking for a bat to fill the gap in the lineup. St. Louis already signed catcher George Kottaras, but Tony Cruz has still been taking the majority of the starts.

Pierzynski hit .254 with the Red Sox and only threw out 19 percent of base runners attempting to steal, quite a downgrade from Molina who retired 49 percent of base stealers.

The Cardinals are 4-6 since Molina's injury, including a game one loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

St. Louis will look to take game two with Shelby Miller on the mound and possibly Pierzynski behind the dish.