Pike County Teen Killed in Auto Accident

PIKE COUNTY - A 16-year-old was killed Thursday after losing control of his vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 10:25 a.m. when Ean T. West lost control of his 1995 Ford Aspire during a left turn. He was headed northbound on Route Y near County Road 401.

The car went off the left side of the road and overturned. West was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

West was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:15 a.m.