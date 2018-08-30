Pilot focuses on people leaving foster care

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A pilot program in Springfield helps people who are aging out of foster care and need help to enter the workforce.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the courses teach 17- to 21-year-old participants to find customer service jobs. They receive job placement assistance and ongoing support - from business and community leaders - to help keep the positions.

Organizers say the project is needed because teens exiting foster care are less likely to graduate high school, go college or find long-term employment. Ozarks Technical Community College and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks are working together to provide the 10-week courses.

The pilot project, which is one of two statewide, received about $120,000 in state funding this first year. A second Missouri pilot is at St. Louis Community College.