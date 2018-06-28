Pilot Grove Asks For Sales Tax Increase

In a town of only 700, there aren't many places to shop, but Pilot Grove's City Council spent too much money on city improvements and now it's facing the figures.

"We finally got around to asking for a half-percent sales tax increase, so we're hoping that will help offset the deficit," said Dennis Knipp, Mayor of Pilot Grove.

Since 2003, the Pilot Grove City Council has been spending money it doesn't have, losing more than $50,000 in 2003 and almost $80,000 last year. So far this year, the city has a $28,000 deficit, despite cutting costs.

While city improvements like resurfacing this street caused the city's deficit, former mayor Bob Kraus said these improvements were necessary for the community.

"It didn't bother me to go ahead and spend the money and deficit spend some, knowing that we weren't going to break the city," Kraus said.

"From the people I've talked to, everyone is understanding because they themselves have experienced the inflation cost of their own personal expenses and they can understand that it also affects the city. And everyone that I've talked to so far is in favor of it," said Darell Eckerle, a City Council member.

Outdated mechanical equipment and repairing sidewalks will have to wait until Pilot Grove residents approve the increase. The proposal will be on the April 4 ballot.