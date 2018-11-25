Pingeton to be inducted into Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball head coach Robin Pingeton will be honored as an inductee into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

Pingeton was a dual sport athlete in basketball and softball at St. Ambrose University. She earned NAIA All-American honors in both sports, and Pingeton's school record of 2,502 points on the hard court still stands. After graduating in 1990, the Iowa native spent three seasons playing professionally in the Women's Basketball Association.

Pingeton returned to St. Ambrose after her professional career to take over the program as the head coach. She led the Fighting Bees to five NAIA national tournament appearances in eight seasons, including the Elite Eight in 1995-96 and 1999-2000.

She will be inducted at the 35th annual Salute to Sports banquet at Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, Iowa on May 4. Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Pat Angerer and NBA veteran Ricky Davis are also part of the induction class.

A plaque highlighting the inductees will be added at Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits, a minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros.