Pinkel and Missouri Lead Big 12 Football Academic Progress Rates

DALLAS - The NCAA released its report on Academic Progress Rates (APR) this week, and every team in the Big 12 was in good standing for the 2009-10 school year.

The APR measures of eligibility and retention for Division I student-athletes for every sport on a term-by-term basis. It was developed as an early indicator of eventual graduation rates.

If any team scores below 925 out of 1,000 it will incur scholarship losses, practice restrictions and other penalties may follow. The rates are based on scores from the 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 academic years.

That 925 ranking equates to about a 60 percent graduation rate.

Here's where the Big 12's programs ranked. Nebraska and Colorado are included, for obvious reasons. Last year's rating in parentheses. You can see any program using the NCAA's database.

1. Missouri -- 967

2. Oklahoma -- 960

3. Nebraska -- 958

4. Kansas -- 952

5. Baylor -- 951

6. Texas Tech -- 944

7. Oklahoma State -- 942

8. Texas -- 941

9. Kansas State -- 940

9. Texas A&M -- 940

11. Iowa State -- 932

12. Colorado -- 929

Additionally, you can search the database by coach, and here's how the coaches ranked according to their single-year rankings. (last year's score in parentheses.)

1. Gary Pinkel, Missouri -- 975 (977)

2. Bo Pelini, Nebraska -- 970 (934)

3. Bob Stoops, Oklahoma -- 966 (954)

4. Art Briles, Baylor -- 964 (985)

5. Dan Hawkins, Colorado -- 958 (929)

6. Turner Gill, Kansas -- 948 (first year)

7. Paul Rhoads, Iowa State -- 946 (889)

8. Mike Sherman, Texas A&M -- 942 (902)

8. Bill Snyder, Kansas State -- 942 (908)

10. Tommy Tuberville, Texas Tech -- 940 (915)

11. Mack Brown, Texas -- 924 (959)

12. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State -- 913 (944)

To re-emphasize, the four-year, program-wide numbers are the only ones that can bring about penalties.