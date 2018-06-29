Pinkel and Tigers Prepare for Showdown with KU

KANSAS CITY - Missouri Head Football Coach Gary Pinkel rejoined his team on Thanksgiving Day after a week-long suspension. Today Pinkel and his Tigers had a walk-through at Arrowhead Stadium in preparation for Saturday's contest.Pinkel is 6-4 in his career against Kansas and 3-1 in the last four games at Arrowhead Stadium. Pinkel says he is glad to rejoin his team and return to normalcy after last week's DWI arrest.

"I thought it was great, we had a great practice yesterday. We have a great group of kids, players and staff. And im excited about being here in Kansas City."

Even though the 120th meeting in the historic rivalry may be the last, Pinkel says that fact is not on his mind.

"No I don't think so, there's nothing on my mind right now except trying to play our best game against Kansas. I doubt that that will be the case, this game is too important for both schools."

MU and KU are both under contract to play one more game at Arrowhead Stadium after this year.