Pinkel Announced as Finalist for Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA - The Maxwell Football Club has named Gary Pinkel a finalist for the Coach of the Year Award, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Maxwell Football Club, established in 1935, is the oldest football club of its kind in America. It is committed to recognizing excellence in football from high school through the NFL.

The Tigers have a strong history under Pinkel, but performed even better this year compared to last, when they played their first ever games in the SEC.

Mizzou won a total of seven conference games this year, while only two were won last year.

This turnaround is one of the most dramatic in college football, as the Tigers faced injuries and tough competition, but currently stand as No. 5 in BCS standings leading up to the SEC Championship game.

This is head coach Pinkel's 13th season with the Tigers. He has lead the team to many victories, as the Black and Gold are 11-1 overall in their second year in the SEC.

With Pinkel coaching, Mizzou's football has won a conference division title in four of the last seven seasons (2007, 2008 and 2010 Big 12 North; 2013 SEC East).

The team this year became the third team in the University of Missouri's history to win 11 games or more in a season (1960, 11-0; 2007, 12-2).

Atlanta's Georgia Dome will host Mizzou versus No. 3 Auburn this Saturday, and the results could affect Pinkel's chances of winning the Coach of the Year Award.

NCAA Bowl Subdivision Head Coaches, Football Sports Information Directors, Maxwell Football Club members and selected national media are allowed to vote for the winner.

Voting is currently open, and Pinkel competes against Duke's David Cutcliffe and Auburn's Gus Malzahn.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 19 and the award will be officially presented at the 77th Maxwell Awards Gala in March 2014.