Pinkel, Franklin Confident About Playing Opener

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri coach Gary Pinkel says there's no doubt quarterback James Franklin will be ready for the opener. Both Pinkel and Franklin said after the opening day of fall camp that he could play right now.

Pinkel said Thursday night that Franklin is showing no signs of problems coming off shoulder surgery in March. Franklin said he was careful with his throws and hadn't been hit yet but gradually will air it out.

Missouri's first full-pad workout is Monday. The season opener is September 1 against Southeastern Louisiana.

In his first year as starter, Franklin completed 63 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, plus rushed for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns. The junior is the Tigers' only quarterback with college experience heading into the school's first season in the Southeastern Conference.