Pinkel Says Missouri-Kansas Rivalry Should Resume

KANSAS CITY - Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel says he would like to resume playing rival Kansas in the future, with the games played at Arrowhead Stadium.

During a meeting Tuesday at The Kansas City Star, Pinkel suggested the game could be played in the first or second week of the season.

The rivalry ended after Missouri moved from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Missouri officials have generally favored resuming the rivalry in football and basketball, while Kansas officials have shown little interest.

Pinkel says the game would make money for both schools and he would like the schools to bring the rivalry back for their fans.

The Tigers and Jayhawks played at Arrowhead Stadium from 2007 to 2011.