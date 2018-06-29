Pinkel, Wife Separate

COLUMBIA — Gary Pinkel confirmed in a statement released by team spokesman Chad Moller, Pinkel and his wife Vicki have separated.

"I am saddened to say that my wife and I separated at the beginning of this year. Thank you to family and friends who have shown us support," Pinkel said. "I would ask that you please respect the privacy of the entire Pinkel family during this difficult time."