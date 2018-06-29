Pinkel Will Take Missouri QB Competition to Fall

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri quarterback James Franklin, who struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness his junior season, will have to beat out two challengers for the job in fall practice.

Coach Gary Pinkel said after the annual Black and Gold game Saturday that he'd announce a pecking order for quarterback and every other position next week. He said Franklin had his best spring with the team, but said sophomore Maty Mauk and junior Corbin Berkstresser also had good springs.

Franklin, who injured his shoulder last spring and was sidelined by a knee injury and concussion during a 5-7 season, said he didn't mind competing for the position. In the meantime, he said he'd be working to improve fundamental skills learned at a camp in California.